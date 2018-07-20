Saxon Family Picnic is Sunday


July 20, 2018 at 2:15p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Saxon Family Picnic will take place at the Saxon Club pavilion, 710 S. Meridian Road, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There will be sausage sandwiches and hot dogs with or without sauerkraut, German potato salad, beer or pop, and desserts. There also will be games for children, a brass band in the gazebo and raffles.

