Saxon Family Picnic is Sunday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Saxon Family Picnic will take place at the Saxon Club pavilion, 710 S. Meridian Road, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
There will be sausage sandwiches and hot dogs with or without sauerkraut, German potato salad, beer or pop, and desserts. There also will be games for children, a brass band in the gazebo and raffles.
