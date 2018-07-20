Republicans pick Charlotte to host 2020 convention

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Move over, Las Vegas. The Republican Party will host its 2020 presidential nominating convention in Charlotte, N.C.

The Republican National Committee finalized its convention site today, picking an East Coast swing state over Las Vegas, the only other finalist. The vote came as hundreds of Republican activists gathered in Texas for the RNC's summer meeting.

"We are so thrilled. Congratulations, Charlotte," RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said after the unanimous vote.

The pick ensures that tens of thousands of political activists, protesters and journalists will converge on Charlotte in summer 2020. The same city hosted the national Democratic convention in 2012.

On the ground in North Carolina earlier in the week, a divided Charlotte City Council narrowly approved a bid to welcome the convention.

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte's first black female mayor, led efforts to secure the convention, despite critics who decried the attempt because of President Donald Trump's statements denigrating minorities, Muslims, women and the LGBTQ population.

Lyles emphasized the vote to approve the bid isn't an endorsement of Trump.

The mayor described Charlotte as "a growing center of inclusiveness and diversity" in a joint press conference with McDaniel in Austin after today's vote.