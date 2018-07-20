Police on scene after large dog mauls mail carrier on the East Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Police and the Mahoning County Dog Warden are on the scene after a mail carrier was mauled by a large dog about 12:40 p.m.
Neighbors are washing blood out of their yards North Garland Avenue. The mailman has been taken to the hospital.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
