Police on scene after large dog mauls mail carrier on the East Side


July 20, 2018 at 1:05p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police and the Mahoning County Dog Warden are on the scene after a mail carrier was mauled by a large dog about 12:40 p.m.

Neighbors are washing blood out of their yards North Garland Avenue. The mailman has been taken to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

