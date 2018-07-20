POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Liberty and Girard:

LIBERTY

July 12

Arrest: A vehicle check near Gypsy Lane led to the arrest of Clifton G. Johnson Jr., 48, of Felicia Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a Boardman warrant charging simple assault.

Theft: A man reportedly stole four two-packs of light bulbs from Dollar General, 5814 Belmont Ave.

Arrest: Police in the 500 block of Gypsy Lane picked up Brenda R. Turner of Gypsy, Liberty, upon learning that Turner, 48, was wanted on a felony warrant.

Arrest: A traffic stop near Logan Gate Road resulted in the arrest of Sarah M. Skaggs, 41, of Homestead Drive, Youngstown, who was wanted on a felony warrant from Washington County, Mo.

July 13

Arrest: While responding to a shoplifting situation at Giant Eagle, 4700 Belmont Ave., officers arrested Gregory L. Davenport, 46, of Kensington Street, Youngstown, who was wanted on a probation-violation warrant from Girard Municipal Court.

Damage: A man at a township apartment complex reported all of his vehicle’s tires had been slashed and that a substance was placed in his gas tank. Damage came to about $560.

Recovered property: An $85 children’s bicycle was found in a yard near Sampson Road and Ravine Drive.

Arrest: Police were sent to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Kayan A. Muhammad, 20, no address listed, who was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Incident: A woman told authorities three people entered her Middle Drive residence through a rear kitchen door and refused to leave, then threatened to kill the accuser if she failed to comply with certain demands. Police arrived, however, and asked the trio to leave, a report said.

Falsification: A traffic stop near state Route 711 led to pending charges of obstructing a police officer against a Youngstown man, 26, who, officers alleged, provided a false name and date of birth to avoid a citation.

Recovered property: A 2011 Chevrolet van was found in Warren after a Shannon Road woman told police that shortly after having broken up with her boyfriend, he took and failed to return the vehicle.

July 14

Drugs: Jalehn A. Moses, 22, of Liberty was charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia after having been pulled over near her Hadley Avenue residence. A bag of suspected marijuana was found on the passenger seat; also, a suspected marijuana pipe with drug residue was in a door handle, police alleged.

Drugs: During a traffic stop on Belmont Avenue, officers wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Taylor P. Krepps, 20, of Larkridge Avenue, Boardman, with having a bag of suspected marijuana and a portion of suspected marijuana in her purse.

July 15

Theft/vandalism: An employee with Bud’s Automatic Laser Car Wash, 3622 Belmont Ave., discovered someone had broken into four coin-operated machines and removed change from them.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A man who works in the 5000 block of West Liberty Street said a Girard man borrowed but failed to return his 2001 Saturn S2.

July 16

Arrest: Authorities on Belmont Avenue pulled over then took Roger A. Miller, 24, into custody upon ascertaining Miller, of Hubbard-Masury Road, Hubbard, was wanted on a warrant charging him with being a fugitive from justice.

Arrests: Officers arrested Tristin T. Verrill, 20, and Alyson B. Godwin, 21, both of James Lane, Liberty. They were wanted on Sharon, Pa., warrants, including one charging receiving stolen property.

Damage: A Green Acres Drive man told officers a neighbor’s two dogs damaged several sections of his fence.

July 17

Child endangerment: Police charged Candis Wynn, 31, of Lucretia Lane, Liberty, with endangering a child, a misdemeanor, after having received information that a 2-year-old was home alone before Wynn returned. The infant was seen outdoors wearing a diaper, a report showed.

Theft: A Niles man noticed a $150 iPhone missing while assisting his mother, of Craig Lane.

July 18

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Robert J. Hanni, 32, of South Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Drugs: Jakeem L. Johnson of Hadley Avenue, Liberty, was handed a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with having a bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket. Johnson, 32, also was charged with having no operator’s license during the traffic stop near Colonial Drive.

GIRARD

July 13

Recovered property: A man reportedly found a wallet in Tod Park off Church Hill Road.

Trespassing: An East Wilson Avenue woman told police she noticed a suspicious man on her driveway peering into her car before the man fled on foot.

July 14

Theft: A man reported a $2,000, 50-inch TV missing from his LaSalle Place home.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A North Highland Avenue man alleged his girlfriend took his car without permission as he slept.

July 15

Arrest: Authorities responded to an argument in the 200 block of Church Hill Road, where they picked up Amarae M. Kornegay, 22, of Hazel Street, Girard. She was accused of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

Criminal mischief: A Lawrence Avenue man noticed someone had poured salad dressing onto his vehicle.

Arrest: While conducting a welfare check at an East Main Street home, officers took Christian Tomlin, 20, of East Main, Girard, into custody on a Girard warrant charging failure to appear in court on a disorderly-conduct charge.

July 16

Arrest: Austintown police handed to Girard authorities Shane M. Simpson, 30, of White Beech Lane, Austintown, who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Citation: After pulling him over near West Main and Market streets, police cited Corey Grombacher, 31, of Garfield Street, McDonald, on charges of driving under suspension and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Drugs: A traffic stop near State and Stambaugh streets resulted in a drug-abuse charge against Briawna Hayes, 21, after police alleged the Yuma, Ariz., woman had four containers with suspected marijuana, as well as 37 over-the-counter pills in a torn bag.

Criminal mischief: A Park Avenue woman saw that all of her vehicle’s tires had been punctured, resulting in a $400 damage estimate.

Harassment: A North Ward Avenue woman said her former boyfriend has tried on multiple occasions to make unwanted contact with her.

Theft: A man reported a $200 flat-screen TV missing from his Joan Avenue residence.

July 17

Arrest: Authorities responding to a man in possible medical distress on U.S. Route 422 took Timothy Finnigan, 51, into custody. Finnigan, of Sherwood Drive Northeast, Warren, faced a falsification charge when, police alleged, he provided a phony name to avoid being arrested on a warrant.

Auto theft: A 2005 Saturn Ion was stolen in the 100 block of North Avenue.

Damage: A man driving on Interstate 80 in city limits reported an object from a truck in front of him struck and cracked his windshield.

Domestic violence: Larry Ceccarelli, 35, of Woodlawn Avenue, Girard, was charged with the crime after his mother alleged that after becoming irate, Ceccarelli struck and knocked her to the ground and kicked the accuser several times, then, as she got up, knocked her back down before the victim fled from the home.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on East Liberty Street led to a citation charging Fabian Whitted Jr. of Hadley Avenue, Liberty, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Whitted, 30, had a pipe with suspected marijuana, a report stated.

Recovered property: A bicycle was left at and recovered from a business in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.