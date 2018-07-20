OVI checkpoint is Saturday in Mahoning County


July 20, 2018 at 3:33p.m.

CANFIELD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced it will establish a checkpoint to make sure people are not operating their vehicles impaired by alcohol or drugs in Mahoning County on Saturday night.

The patrol said the exact location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.

