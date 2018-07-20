Ohio's unemployment rate increases in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has increased from May to June.
The state's unemployment rate rose from 4.3 percent in May to 4.5 percent last month. The rate stood at 5.1 percent in June 2017.
The national rate was 4 percent in June, up from 3.8 percent in May and down from 4.3 percent in June 2017.
The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 7,900 jobs from May to June.
The agency reports job gains in leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; other services; and information exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities and in educational and health services.
The state reports the construction industry lost 2,600 jobs while manufacturing gained 1,900 jobs in June.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 16, 2017 9:25 a.m.
Ohio's unemployment rate sees slight decrease in May
- June 20, 2018 midnight
Local unemployment rate drops in May
- July 21, 2017 9:16 a.m.
Ohio jobless rate rises slightly in May from previous month
- May 23, 2018 midnight
Valley’s April unemployment rate down
- August 20, 2016 midnight
Ohio’s unemployment rate down in July
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.