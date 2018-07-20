BREAKING: TUBBS TRIAL | Jurors find man guilty in 2017 murder

Mark Wahlberg buying auto dealership in Ohio


July 20, 2018 at 9:30a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Wahlberg wants you to see the U.S.A. in a Chevrolet.

The 47-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper on Thursday announced he's launching his first car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio.

Wahlberg is partnering with businessman Jay Feldman, who owns eight Chevy dealerships throughout southeast and mid-Michigan. They say they've been friends for several years and became partners in Wahlburgers restaurants in Cleveland and Georgia.

In a statement, Wahlberg says he's continuously looking for ways to innovate his brand and engage in businesses that's he's passionate about. He says he was inspired to "represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet."

Wahlberg's business portfolio includes the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, a movie production company, a health and wellness company, and a water line with music mogul Diddy.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990