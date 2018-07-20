I-80 ramp in Liberty closed tonight until Saturday morning


July 20, 2018 at 2:57p.m.

LIBERTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 11 northbound in the township will be closed from 7 tonight until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The detour will be Interstate 680 southbound to state Route 711 northbound.

