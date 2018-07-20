Honaker to remain in mental hospital

WARREN

Royce C. Honaker, 66, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2012 killing of his wife, Donna, at their Southington home, will remain committed at Heartland Behavioral Healthcare, a state mental hospital in Massillon.

Judge Andrew Logan had Honaker’s mandatory every-two-year hearing Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court and ruled that Heartland is still the least-restrictive commitment alternative for Honaker.

But the judge did change Honaker’s level of movement at Heartland to allow him on-the-grounds, unsupervised movement.

The county prosecutor’s office did not object to the change. Honaker will have another hearing in two years.

Schools to provide supplies for students

YOUNGSTOWN

For the third year, Youngstown City Schools will provide school supplies for its students.

Last year, an annual report of school supply costs put the total at between $660 and $1,500, with the higher amounts reported for high-school students. The sums included required supplies and common fees.

Backpacks sporting the Youngstown City Schools logo and filled with school supplies will be distributed to students at their respective schools.

Classes resume Aug. 14 for Youngstown Early College students and Aug. 22 for all the district’s other schools.

Woman arrested on drug charges

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a Lake Milton woman on drug possession charges after attempting to take her home because of a flat tire.

A woman and her mother were at a Clarkins Drive business when they advised officers they had a flat tire and needed a ride home Sunday evening, according to the police report.

Pamela Fisher, 60, of Canary Drive, Lake Milton, gave officers consent to search her and her purse for the officer’s safety, reports said.

The search revealed two clear plastic bags containing 10 pills, one gram of suspected cocaine, four grams of suspected marijuana and a Suboxone pill.

Fisher is charged with possession of a dangerous drug and three counts of drug possession.

More Digest on A8