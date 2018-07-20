Post members to honor WWII veteran
HONOREE
Residence: Youngstown
Date of birth: July 22, 1922
FAMILY
Parents: Henry and Nellie Jones
Siblings: Three sisters
Spouse: Married twice, both wives are deceased
Children: 5
Grandchildren: Several
Great-grandchildren: Several
BACKGROUND
Education: Attended Youngstown College
Employment: Owned a service station and retired from General Motors where he was head mechanic.
Memberships: Is the oldest founder of the American Legion George Washington Carver Post 504, the only African American post in the community. Jones saw a need for veterans of color to have an establishment to gather socially to discuss some of the difficulties of war and returning home. The post was founded in 2004.
Military service: Served during World War II as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army
ADDITIONAL INTERESTS
Other information/lifestyle: Started fishing with his father in 1927 when he was 5 years old. In 1957, he won an award from Outdoor Sportsman magazine for having caught the biggest bass in one of their contests. It weighed 6.5 pounds and was caught on Mosquito Lake. His prize was $50 and a host of fishing supplies for his next trip.
CELEBRATIONS
Date and location: He was taken recently to fish on Lake Erie. Post members will honor Jones at 4 p.m. Sunday at the post, 2225 Glenwood Ave. All veterans are welcome.
