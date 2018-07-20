BREAKING: TUBBS TRIAL | Jurors find man guilty in 2017 murder

Greatest Golfer Junior Championships tee off today


July 20, 2018 at 10:12a.m.

The 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley Junior Championships tee off today and Saturday. It is presented by Avalon Lakes Golf and Country Club.

More than 40 players will compete after playing in a 6-event qualifier series over the summer.

Greatest Golfer is produced by The Vindicator with Farmers National Bank, Covelli Enterprises and Superior Beverage and 10 other sponsors. Go to vindy.com/golf for more about the series.

==

FRIDAY — SQUAW CREEK

Boys u17

1:40 Atkinson Justin, Yankee Run Golf Course

Christman Cole, Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Kinkela Matthew, New Castle Country Club

1:50 Austalosh Dean, Oak Tree Country Club

Graham Jimmy, Trumbull Country Club

Clark Anthony, Yankee Run Golf Course

2:00 Bokan Zavier, Mahoning Country Club

Sylak Jake, Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Vitali Joey, Avalon South Golf Course

2:10 Chrystal Seamus, Avalon at Squaw Creek

Rapp Alex, Lake Club

Butler Keegan, Mill Creek Golf Course

==

Girls u17

2:20 Woods Kyra, Tam O'Shanter

Keffler Hannah, Flying B Golf Course

Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club

2:30 Jacobson Jenna, Mill Creek Golf Course

Ungaro Carly, Pine Lakes Golf Course

Jackson Emily, Mill Creek Golf Course

2:40 Myers Gianna, Mill Creek Golf Course

Naples Lucia, Lake Club

Mcconnell Marlie, Mill Creek Golf Course

2:50 Mchale Eileen, Flying B Golf Course

Adler Jacquelyn, Deer Creek Golf Course

==

SATURDAY — AVALON LAKES

Boys and Girls u17 — Second Round

12:10 start based on Friday scores

==

Girls u14

1:30 Benson Leah, Tam O'Shanter

Bernard Jayne, Mill Creek Golf Course

Petrochko Alexandra, Avalon Lakes Golf Course

1:40 Gustas Mckenzie, Tam O'Shanter

Rapp Alyssa, Lake Club

==

Boys u14

1:50 Kapics Dominic, Duck Creek Golf Course

Domitrovich Caleb, Mahoning Country Club

Porter Michael, Avalon Lakes Golf Course

2:00 Sam Ryan, Mill Creek Golf Course

Kelly Nathan, East Liverpool Country Club

Sykes Kaiden, Salem Hills Golf Course

2:10 Cesario Anthony, Yankee Run Golf Course

Pahanish Gavin, Mill Creek Golf Course

Turner Rocco, Tippecanoe Country Club

2:20 Williard Nolan, Lake Club

Worsencroft Josiah, Mill Creek Golf Course

Marzich Drew, Tippecanoe Country Club

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990