Greatest Golfer Junior Championships tee off today

The 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley Junior Championships tee off today and Saturday. It is presented by Avalon Lakes Golf and Country Club.

More than 40 players will compete after playing in a 6-event qualifier series over the summer.

Greatest Golfer is produced by The Vindicator with Farmers National Bank, Covelli Enterprises and Superior Beverage and 10 other sponsors. Go to vindy.com/golf for more about the series.

==

FRIDAY — SQUAW CREEK

Boys u17

1:40 Atkinson Justin, Yankee Run Golf Course



Christman Cole, Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Kinkela Matthew, New Castle Country Club



1:50 Austalosh Dean, Oak Tree Country Club



Graham Jimmy, Trumbull Country Club



Clark Anthony, Yankee Run Golf Course



2:00 Bokan Zavier, Mahoning Country Club



Sylak Jake, Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Vitali Joey, Avalon South Golf Course



2:10 Chrystal Seamus, Avalon at Squaw Creek



Rapp Alex, Lake Club



Butler Keegan, Mill Creek Golf Course



==

Girls u17

2:20 Woods Kyra, Tam O'Shanter



Keffler Hannah, Flying B Golf Course



Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club



2:30 Jacobson Jenna, Mill Creek Golf Course



Ungaro Carly, Pine Lakes Golf Course



Jackson Emily, Mill Creek Golf Course



2:40 Myers Gianna, Mill Creek Golf Course



Naples Lucia, Lake Club



Mcconnell Marlie, Mill Creek Golf Course



2:50 Mchale Eileen, Flying B Golf Course



Adler Jacquelyn, Deer Creek Golf Course



==

SATURDAY — AVALON LAKES

Boys and Girls u17 — Second Round

12:10 start based on Friday scores

==

Girls u14

1:30 Benson Leah, Tam O'Shanter



Bernard Jayne, Mill Creek Golf Course



Petrochko Alexandra, Avalon Lakes Golf Course



1:40 Gustas Mckenzie, Tam O'Shanter



Rapp Alyssa, Lake Club



==

Boys u14

1:50 Kapics Dominic, Duck Creek Golf Course



Domitrovich Caleb, Mahoning Country Club



Porter Michael, Avalon Lakes Golf Course



2:00 Sam Ryan, Mill Creek Golf Course



Kelly Nathan, East Liverpool Country Club



Sykes Kaiden, Salem Hills Golf Course



2:10 Cesario Anthony, Yankee Run Golf Course



Pahanish Gavin, Mill Creek Golf Course



Turner Rocco, Tippecanoe Country Club



2:20 Williard Nolan, Lake Club



Worsencroft Josiah, Mill Creek Golf Course



Marzich Drew, Tippecanoe Country Club