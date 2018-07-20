Greatest Golfer Junior Championships tee off today
The 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley Junior Championships tee off today and Saturday. It is presented by Avalon Lakes Golf and Country Club.
More than 40 players will compete after playing in a 6-event qualifier series over the summer.
Greatest Golfer is produced by The Vindicator with Farmers National Bank, Covelli Enterprises and Superior Beverage and 10 other sponsors. Go to vindy.com/golf for more about the series.
==
FRIDAY — SQUAW CREEK
Boys u17
1:40 Atkinson Justin, Yankee Run Golf Course
Christman Cole, Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Kinkela Matthew, New Castle Country Club
1:50 Austalosh Dean, Oak Tree Country Club
Graham Jimmy, Trumbull Country Club
Clark Anthony, Yankee Run Golf Course
2:00 Bokan Zavier, Mahoning Country Club
Sylak Jake, Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Vitali Joey, Avalon South Golf Course
2:10 Chrystal Seamus, Avalon at Squaw Creek
Rapp Alex, Lake Club
Butler Keegan, Mill Creek Golf Course
==
Girls u17
2:20 Woods Kyra, Tam O'Shanter
Keffler Hannah, Flying B Golf Course
Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club
2:30 Jacobson Jenna, Mill Creek Golf Course
Ungaro Carly, Pine Lakes Golf Course
Jackson Emily, Mill Creek Golf Course
2:40 Myers Gianna, Mill Creek Golf Course
Naples Lucia, Lake Club
Mcconnell Marlie, Mill Creek Golf Course
2:50 Mchale Eileen, Flying B Golf Course
Adler Jacquelyn, Deer Creek Golf Course
==
SATURDAY — AVALON LAKES
Boys and Girls u17 — Second Round
12:10 start based on Friday scores
==
Girls u14
1:30 Benson Leah, Tam O'Shanter
Bernard Jayne, Mill Creek Golf Course
Petrochko Alexandra, Avalon Lakes Golf Course
1:40 Gustas Mckenzie, Tam O'Shanter
Rapp Alyssa, Lake Club
==
Boys u14
1:50 Kapics Dominic, Duck Creek Golf Course
Domitrovich Caleb, Mahoning Country Club
Porter Michael, Avalon Lakes Golf Course
2:00 Sam Ryan, Mill Creek Golf Course
Kelly Nathan, East Liverpool Country Club
Sykes Kaiden, Salem Hills Golf Course
2:10 Cesario Anthony, Yankee Run Golf Course
Pahanish Gavin, Mill Creek Golf Course
Turner Rocco, Tippecanoe Country Club
2:20 Williard Nolan, Lake Club
Worsencroft Josiah, Mill Creek Golf Course
Marzich Drew, Tippecanoe Country Club
More like this from vindy.com
- May 6, 2018 7:39 p.m.
Benson, Atkinson, Woods, Kapics earn first Greatest wins of 2018
- June 12, 2018 11:36 p.m.
Greatest Golfer tee times for Thursday at Trumbull
- June 18, 2018 12:32 p.m.
Tuesday tee times for third qualifier of Greatest Golfer juniors; Avalon is up
- June 19, 2018 7:14 p.m.
Kinkela, 73, Hoover, 78, lead Greatest juniors at Avalon Lakes
- July 12, 2018 2:55 p.m.
Clark beats Butler in playoff for last Greatest boys spot; Horvath grabs girls spot
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.