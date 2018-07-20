VINDY EXCLUSIVE | March death of man in vacant home ruled homicide
By Joe Gorman
YOUNGSTOWN
The death of a man whose mummified remains were found in March in a vacant South Side home has been ruled a homicide.
A report by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy found that John Degraffenried, 69, of Willis Avenue, died of blunt force trauma to the head and upper extremities.
The coroner’s report was filed May 25.
Degraffenried was found about 1:35 p.m. March 20 inside a vacant West Glenaven Avenue home on the South Side.
Reports said police were called to the home for a report a body was inside. When they arrived, neighbors told officers the owner of the home had died a few months before.
The home had no power, a front door was unlocked, and the screen was broken out of the back door, reports said.
Degraffenried was found a few feet past the front door. He was lying on cushions and covered with blankets.
Reports said the body was almost mummified. There were no apparent signs of foul play that were visible. A police report at the time labeled the case an “apparent natural death.”
The coroner’s report said the house was filthy. There were red stains on the cushions.
The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office, who performed the autopsy, identified Degraffenried by his fingerprints three days after he was found.
A Degraffenried relative told coroner’s investigators that Degraffenried had been missing for a few years, but she knew none of the details of his medical history.
Besides the blunt force trauma that was found, tests also found cocaine in Degraffenried’s system, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 27, 2017 midnight
Columbus sets record with 140 homicides in ’17
- February 16, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Body found on East Side identified as teen missing since last week
- April 27, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Coroner issues ruling in Liberty woman's death
- June 29, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Coroner rules death of Akron man found in Berlin Lake a homicide
- July 13, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Trumbull coroner rules on one death, delays ruling on another
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.