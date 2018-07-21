CityScape shares plans to move Welsh church to Wick Park

YOUNGSTOWN

Phil Kidd, associate director at Youngstown CityScape, decided the best place to talk about moving and renovating a historic church would be inside another historic church that had been successfully restored.

Plus, it didn’t hurt that the church served beer.

Friday night, Kidd was joined by a group of supporters at Noble Creature Cask House – a renovated church – on Rayen Avenue at Walnut Street in downtown Youngstown to discuss the upcoming effort to move the Welsh Congregational Church from its current location on Elm Street next to St. Columba Cathedral to Wick Park.

For every beer purchased during the event, Noble Creature agreed to donate one dollar to the effort.

Ira Gerhart, the owner and head brewer at Noble Creature Cask House, said he had already been looking to collaborate with CityScape when Kidd pitched the fundraiser idea.

“We’ve done charitable projects in the past for the Friends of Fido and the Friends of the Mahoning River, and we wanted to do something for CityScape,” he said. “It seemed fitting to do the fundraiser here. It’s a crazy, awesome project.”

Youngstown CityScape recently was approached by the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown to come up with a plan to save and move the 157-year-old Welsh Congregational Church from its current spot to its proposed new home in Wick Park. The diocese needed the historic church moved as it plans to develop the land where it currently sits.

