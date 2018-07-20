Christman, Clark, Hoover lead Greatest finals into Day 2



Published July 20, 2018 at 7:32 p.m.
Updated July 20, 2018 at 8:30 p.m.

Greatest Golfer of the Valley

2018 Junior Championships

Presented by Avalon Lakes

FRIDAY 1st ROUND SCORES

SQUAW CREEK

73 Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

73 Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

75 Butler Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course

77 Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club

79 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club

79 Rapp Alex Lake Club

80 Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course

81 Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek

85 Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course

86 Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club

96 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club

96 Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course

==

GIRLS u17

82 Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club

89 Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course

90 Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course

91 Ungaro Carly Pine Lakes Golf Course

92 Woods Kyra Tam O'Shanter

94 Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course

98 Jackson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course

98 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course

99 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Course

105 Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course

160 Naples Lucia Lake Club

==

SATURDAY TEE TIMES

AVALON LAKES

BOYS U17

12:10 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club

Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course

Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club

12:20 Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek

Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course

12:30 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club

Rapp Alex Lake Club

Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club

12:40 Butler Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course

Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

==

GIRLS u17

12:50 Naples Lucia Lake Club

Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course

Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Course

1:00 Jackson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course

Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course

Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course

1:10 Woods Kyra Tam O'Shanter

Ungaro Carly Pine Lakes Golf Course

Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course

1:20 Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course

Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club

==

Girls u14

1:30 Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter

Bernard Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course

Petrochko Alexandra Avalon Lakes Golf Course

1:40 Gustas Mckenzie Tam O'Shanter

Rapp Alyssa Lake Club

==

Boys u14

1:50 Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course

Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club

Porter Michael Avalon Lakes Golf Course

2:00 Sam Ryan Mill Creek Golf Course

Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club

Sykes Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course

2:10 Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

Pahanish Gavin Mill Creek Golf Course

Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club

2:20 Williard Nolan Lake Club

Worsencroft Josiah Mill Creek Golf Course

Marzich Drew Tippecanoe Country Club

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$394999


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990