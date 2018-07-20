Christman, Clark, Hoover lead Greatest finals into Day 2
Greatest Golfer of the Valley
2018 Junior Championships
Presented by Avalon Lakes
FRIDAY 1st ROUND SCORES
SQUAW CREEK
73 Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
73 Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
75 Butler Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course
77 Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club
79 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
79 Rapp Alex Lake Club
80 Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course
81 Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek
85 Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course
86 Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club
96 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
96 Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course
==
GIRLS u17
82 Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club
89 Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course
90 Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
91 Ungaro Carly Pine Lakes Golf Course
92 Woods Kyra Tam O'Shanter
94 Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course
98 Jackson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course
98 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course
99 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Course
105 Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course
160 Naples Lucia Lake Club
==
SATURDAY TEE TIMES
AVALON LAKES
BOYS U17
12:10 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course
Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club
12:20 Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek
Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course
12:30 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
Rapp Alex Lake Club
Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club
12:40 Butler Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course
Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
==
GIRLS u17
12:50 Naples Lucia Lake Club
Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course
Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Course
1:00 Jackson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course
Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course
Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course
1:10 Woods Kyra Tam O'Shanter
Ungaro Carly Pine Lakes Golf Course
Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
1:20 Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course
Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club
==
Girls u14
1:30 Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter
Bernard Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course
Petrochko Alexandra Avalon Lakes Golf Course
1:40 Gustas Mckenzie Tam O'Shanter
Rapp Alyssa Lake Club
==
Boys u14
1:50 Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course
Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club
Porter Michael Avalon Lakes Golf Course
2:00 Sam Ryan Mill Creek Golf Course
Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club
Sykes Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course
2:10 Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
Pahanish Gavin Mill Creek Golf Course
Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club
2:20 Williard Nolan Lake Club
Worsencroft Josiah Mill Creek Golf Course
Marzich Drew Tippecanoe Country Club
