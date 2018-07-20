UPDATE | Campbell teachers wear 'Solidarity' shirts to event
CAMPBELL — More than 50 teachers are sporting black "Solidarity" shirts at a groundbreaking ceremony at Campbell Elementary Middle School this afternoon.
The teachers' union has issued a 10-day strike notice in the negotiation process as of July 17.
12:09 p.m.
CAMPBELL — Campbell Education Association teachers’ union will issue a 10-day strike notice, according to the CEA Facebook page.
“After eleven sessions with little progress, the board of education is not willing to set another date to negotiate. Teachers have unanimously authorized a ten day strike notice,” says group administrator Alaina Rauber on the page.
Watch Vindy.com for updates.
