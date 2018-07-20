BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Grant to food bank

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley on Thursday announced a $3,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to assist in the food bank’s efforts to help people facing hunger.

The grant will allow the organization to provide more food to people in the Valley.

“One in six people struggle with hunger in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, including one in four children,” said Michael Iberis, Second Harvest executive director. “Hunger does not discriminate, and there are many children, families and seniors who turn to our food bank for help. The Darden Foundation’s donation will go a long way for the people in our community.”

The foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity in communities across the country.

MYCAP programs

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP), 1325 Fifth Ave., has scheduled the dates and times of interviews and information sessions for its Employment Skills and Training Program.

The sessions are scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 30-Aug. 2 and Aug. 6-9.

The information sessions give an overview of the free program that helps Mahoning County residents learn basic work-related skills. It is designed to assist individuals overcome work-related barriers.

For additional information, call Roger A. Beltz at 330-747-7921, ext. 1724. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Salute to Business

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the “Salute to Business 2018” event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Aug. 30 at Mr. Anthony’s on South Avenue in Boardman.

The cost is $30 for members and $40 for prospective members.

Linda McMahon, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will be keynote speaker.

The chamber also will honor this year’s Salute to Business award recipients. For information, visit regionalchamber.com.

BWC-rate reduction

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is recommending a reduction in next year’s rates for Ohio’s school districts, cities and other Ohio local government employers.

BWC would collect $21 million less under the proposal, the agency said.

The 12 percent reduction, effective at the start of 2019, would be the second-largest decrease for the state’s public employer taxing districts since at least 1985.

“This proposal for yet another overall rate reduction for these 3,700 public employers could free up funds to invest in their communities,” said Chris Carlson, BWC Chief Actuarial Officer. “In addition to significantly reducing costs next year, it also supports BWC’s goal of maintaining stable and predictable rates in the future.”

The board will vote on the proposal Aug. 24.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 41.49-6.47

Aqua America, .20 36.720.41

Avalon Holdings,2.20-0.05

Chemical Bank, .2856.10-0.02Community Health Sys, .212.76 0.00

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.650.00

Farmers Nat., .0716.350.10

First Energy, .36 35.690.03

Fifth/Third, .1628.30-1.94

First Niles Financial, .059.750.00

FNB Corp., .1213.520.08

General Motors, .3839.31-0.56

General Electric, .1213.73-0.02

Huntington Bank, .11 15.00-0.05

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56109.86-1.67

Key Corp, .1120.620.33

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 38.951.25

Parker Hannifin, .76165.123.02

PNC, .75140.70-1.71

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88173.963.24

Stoneridge 34.420.06

United Comm. Fin., .06 11.28-0.08

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close