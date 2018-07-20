Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Sean and Lindsay Thomas, Youngstown, boy, July 18.
Daysha Talley and James Green, Youngstown, boy, July 18.
Elizabeth Farris and Christopher Jordan, Youngstown, boy, July 18.
Yaritza Munoz and Ricardo Carrasquillo, Youngstown, boy, July 18.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
William and Maria Byler, Middlefield, boy, July 17.
Marisa Campbell, Warren, boy, July 17.
Giovane and Krystal Ciuba, Warren, girl, July 17.
Timothy and Diana Cluckey, Niles, girl, July 17.
Julie Lesh and Ernest Drowns III, Warren, girl, July 17.
Michael and Kiley Punzalan, Youngstown, girl, July 17.
Sean Sanders and Charles Dorsett Sr., Warren, boy, July 17.
Daniel and Alexa Jones, Mineral Ridge, boy, July 18.
Haley Schreckengost and Mathew Chicko, Warren, girl, July 18.
