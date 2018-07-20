Avenged Sevenfold cancels Pittsburgh, Cleveland concerts


July 20, 2018 at 5:12p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Rock band Avenged Sevenfold has canceled its upcoming summer tour, including its Aug. 3 concert at KeyBank Pavilion near Pittsburgh and its Aug. 6 concert at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. Lead singer M. Shadows is under doctor’s orders to rest his damaged vocal cords.

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

