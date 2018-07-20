Armstrong museum to have groundbreaking for expansion
Associated Press
WAPAKONETA
The Armstrong Air & Space Museum in western Ohio will have a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion to the facility named for astronaut Neil Armstrong.
Astronaut Robert Springer and Armstrong’s son, Mark Armstrong, will be among the speakers at Friday’s groundbreaking in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NET’-uh).
Museum officials say the expansion will include a classroom with updated technology and space for educators to film programs that students may access online from any location. The expansion also will include updated exhibits including the addition of the F5D Skylancer cockpit.
Officials are working to complete the expansion phase by July 2019 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The museum and Ohio History Connection will celebrate the anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon next year.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 30, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- July 31, 2017 midnight
Ex-NASA agent fears gold lunar module will be melted down
- August 1, 2017 9:15 a.m.
Awards taken from museum where gold lunar module was stolen
- March 4, 2018 midnight
Armstrong Air & Space Museum
- August 19, 2016 midnight
Space knowledge brought to Earth
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.