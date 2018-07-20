AP source: Trump on tape about Playmate payment

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with an investigation into President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer says the attorney secretly recorded Trump discussing a payment to an ex-Playboy model who said she had an affair with him.

The person told The Associated Press today the FBI has the recording, made two months before Trump's 2016 election.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation into lawyer Michael Cohen.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told The New York Times Trump did discuss payments to Karen McDougal with Cohen on the less than two-minute recording but said a payment was never made. Giuliani told the newspaper the recording shows Trump did nothing wrong.

The Times first reported the existence and nature of the recording.

Giuliani, Cohen and McDougal's lawyer haven't immediately responded to messages from the AP.