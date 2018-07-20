Agenda Saturday


July 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Saturday

Brookfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., neighborhood meeting, northeast corner of the green with Trustee Dan Suttles.

Mathews school board, 10 a.m., special meeting, board office, 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

