Agenda Saturday

Brookfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., neighborhood meeting, northeast corner of the green with Trustee Dan Suttles.

Mathews school board, 10 a.m., special meeting, board office, 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.

