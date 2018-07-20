Agenda Saturday
Agenda Saturday
Brookfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., neighborhood meeting, northeast corner of the green with Trustee Dan Suttles.
Mathews school board, 10 a.m., special meeting, board office, 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 20, 2018 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- June 22, 2018 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- August 4, 2017 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- January 20, 2017 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- April 5, 2017 midnight
Agenda Thursday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.