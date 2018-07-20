Two indicted for Wilson Avenue murder

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted two men in a June 18 shooting death on the East Side.

Juan Phillips, 34, of Wilmette Avenue, and Earl Charity, 32, of Harlem Street, were both charged with aggravated murder in the death of Oscar Caywood.

Caywood, of Cleveland, was found shot to death late June 18 in a garage in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue.

Charity and Phillips were both caught by police at the scene who were there to answer a gunfire call. They have been in the county jail since their arrests.

Both men also are charged with the lesser included offense of murder and aggravated robbery.

Charity faces a separate count of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm and a repeat-violent-offender specification.

Charity served six years in prison on a charge of voluntary manslaughter for a 2009 shooting death on the North Side that he served concurrently with a seven-year sentence for shooting up a house in 2010, which is why he has a repeat-violent-offender specification.

The grand jury also indicted these people Thursday on these charges:

Garry M. Peoples, 59, Summer Street, superseding indictment, felonious assault with repeat-violent-offender specifications and aggravated assault.

Brian K. Taylor, 46, Southern Boulevard, domestic violence.

Raymond H. Wilson Jr., 54, Southern Boulevard, operating a vehicle impaired.

Chandriel Strong, 28, Bonnie Brae Avenue, domestic violence.

Thelma Banks, 56, Detroit Avenue, and Letisha Gray, 34, LaBelle Avenue, two counts of felonious assault.

Daquala Shelton, 28, Parkcliffe Avenue, and Christopher Jones, 34, Campbell Street, Campbell, being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm (Jones only); possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Donteil Grant, 38, West Avenue, Warren, and Neasha Taylor, 28, Division Street, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Gower, 18, East Sixth Street, Salem, and Darian Libert, 20, East Third Street, Salem, breaking and entering and attempted grand theft.

Gerald Daniels, 57, Hilton Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Robert Manigault, 23, East Avondale Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, falsification and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph R. Urgitus, 33, Carter Road, New Waterford, burglary.

Richard Kirk High, 37, Clearfield, Pa., illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and petty theft.

Richard Tunison III, 41, Woodgate Street, Austintown, tampering with records and two counts of theft in office.

Taurean R. McCullough, 21, Idlewood Avenue, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Zachary T. Fisher, 21, Birchview Drive, Ravenna, identity fraud, receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.

Chad Allen Love, 31, West Main Street, East Palestine, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dairyon Mitchell, 21, Cassius Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Ronald Harris, 44, Cascade Avenue, burglary.

Demetric Cobb, 18, West Judson Avenue, possession of marijuana.

Maurice Morris, 35, East Philadelphia Avenue, a felon in illegal possession of weapons, improper handling of firearms in a vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, two counts of aggravate possession of drugs and possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Charles Avitable, 35, Flatbush, N.Y., and Maurice Portis, aka Maurice Parts, 29, Bronx, N.Y., robbery.

Torrie Crump, 42, East Auburndale Avenue, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Jawuan Jones, 22, South Dunlap Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, tampering with evidence and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Reggie Daniels, 30, East Auburndale Avenue, a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Tara L. Bunyoff, 37, Lisbon Street, Canfield, grand theft.

Robert Green III, 39, Tod Lane, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin,

Kendal B. Morris, 19, Townsend Avenue, falsification, theft and obstructing official business.

Breyonna Janay Moore, 25, Catherine Street, assault, obstructing official business, violation of a protection order and domestic violence.

Richard Wagner, 58, Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, aggravated arson with repeat-violent-offender specifications.

Jerry T. Pittman II, 33, Queens Drive Southwest, Warren, nonsupport of dependents.

Tyreese R. Perry, 24, Southern Boulevard, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.