Woman faces child endangerment charges after beer run

LIBERTY — A woman was charged with child endangerment after police said she left her 2-year-old at home alone while on a beer run Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., according to a police report.

Police responded to the neighbor's calls about a crying child left alone. When they arrived the child was standing on the porch wearing only a diaper, and nobody was in the house.

Candis Wynn, 31, eventually returned with a bag of four malt liquor cans.

She told police her boyfriend was home when she left, but when police called him he said he was at work in Cleveland, the report said.

The child's father took custody of the child.

Bond was set at $7,500 at the Girard Municipal Court Wednesday.