BREAKING: Hubbard fire department treasurer faces theft charges

WaterFire festival in Sharon seeks volunteers


July 19, 2018 at 12:46p.m.

story tease

SHARON, PA. — WaterFire Sharon is seeking volunteers for Saturday’s event. A variety of opportunities are available, with time frames to suit availability.

Each volunteer need is explained in detail, including what to wear, and can be found at waterfiresharonpa.org.

“Whether you prefer to help stack wood, direct traffic to the appropriate areas for parking, attend to a parking lot, help in the luminary garden area, serve the volunteers lunch, register other volunteers, or help shoppers in the merchandise tent, we have a job that you can do,” said Karen Winner Sed, co-chairwoman of the festival.

Most jobs require a two-hour commitment.

To sign up, or for information, contact the volunteer coordinator at jstanko@waterfiresharonpa.org or call 724-301-1868.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990