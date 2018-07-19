WaterFire festival in Sharon seeks volunteers

SHARON, PA. — WaterFire Sharon is seeking volunteers for Saturday’s event. A variety of opportunities are available, with time frames to suit availability.

Each volunteer need is explained in detail, including what to wear, and can be found at waterfiresharonpa.org.

“Whether you prefer to help stack wood, direct traffic to the appropriate areas for parking, attend to a parking lot, help in the luminary garden area, serve the volunteers lunch, register other volunteers, or help shoppers in the merchandise tent, we have a job that you can do,” said Karen Winner Sed, co-chairwoman of the festival.

Most jobs require a two-hour commitment.

To sign up, or for information, contact the volunteer coordinator at jstanko@waterfiresharonpa.org or call 724-301-1868.