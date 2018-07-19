Two of 3 Liberty escapees remain on the loose

BREAKING: Hubbard fire department treasurer faces theft charges

July 19, 2018 at 10:31a.m.

LIBERTY — Three juveniles escaped from the Belmont Pines Hospital Wednesday at about 7 p.m., according to a police report.

One girl, 17, was captured and taken back to the facility, the report said.

A Belmont Pines employee told police the girl is a member of a Cleveland gang and advised caution while dealing with her, the report said.

The boys , 14 and 16, were last seen on Tanglewood Drive, but police are still searching for them, the report said.

The group first jumped a fence and ran toward Interstate 80, then walked down state Route 304 near Logan Way, the report said.

The girl was found hiding in bushes behind a church on Churchill Hubbard Road, the report said.

The boys were entered into the National Crime Information Center by the Trumbull County dispatch.

