Trumbull 911 director in Saturday hit and run, but not charged
BROOKFIELD
Charges are pending in Eastern District Court related to a crash involving Ernie Cook, the Trumbull County 911 director, and a skateboarder Saturday night at Crestwood and Sunnydale drives.
Cook smelled of alcohol and had a blood-alcohol level of almost double the legal limit three hours after the accident, according to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cook’s intoxication level was 0.148; the legal intoxication limit in Ohio is 0.08.
Cook, 66, who was also chief deputy under former county Sheriff Thomas Altiere, did not stop for the crash, telling a state trooper investigator he did not see the skateboarder and thought he hit a dog or squirrel.
