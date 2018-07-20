Trumbull 911 director in Saturday hit and run, but not charged


July 19, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

BROOKFIELD

Charges are pending in Eastern District Court related to a crash involving Ernie Cook, the Trumbull County 911 director, and a skateboarder Saturday night at Crestwood and Sunnydale drives.

Cook smelled of alcohol and had a blood-alcohol level of almost double the legal limit three hours after the accident, according to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cook’s intoxication level was 0.148; the legal intoxication limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Cook, 66, who was also chief deputy under former county Sheriff Thomas Altiere, did not stop for the crash, telling a state trooper investigator he did not see the skateboarder and thought he hit a dog or squirrel.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$394999


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990