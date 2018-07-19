Tree falls, injures man in Poland Municipal Forest

POLAND — A tree fell on and injured a man in the Poland Municipal Forest Wednesday night, village officials said.

Officials said the man was walking in the woods looking for owls around dusk when a tree fell from its base and hit him.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and took the man to the hospital.

Officials said he regained consciousness when paramedics arrived, but details about his current condition were not immediately available.

The question of whether or not to remove dead ash trees in the forest has been a hotly debated one in the village for a few years, with some saying the trees pose a safety risk and others saying the forest should be left in its natural state. It was not immediately clear what type of tree fell in this case.