BREAKING: Hubbard fire department treasurer faces theft charges

TJX referendum petition filed with Lordstown


July 19, 2018 at 2:08p.m.

LORDSTOWN — Petitions to get a referendum on zone changes for a proposed TJX project on the ballot were filed today with the village clerk.

The petitions on the seven zone changes collected a total of 1,141 signatures, village Clerk William Blank said. Each petition required 124 valid signatures.

Blank said he delivered the petitions today to the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

If enough valid signatures were collected, a special election will take place Aug. 21.

Some village residents are opposed to council rezoning 290 acres of land on Hallock Young and Ellsworth Bailey roads from residential to industrial.

TJX Companies, Inc. plans to build a HomeGoods distribution center there.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990