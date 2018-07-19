Terrance Craig found guilty in Walmart shooting case
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this afternoon have found Terrance Craig, 26, guilty of felonious assault for the Oct. 30 shooting of a man in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and guilty of a second count of felonious assault for pistol whipping his girlfriend.
Jurors delivered their verdicts before Judge John M. Durkin. Testimony in the case began Monday.
