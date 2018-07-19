Russian ballet company to present ‘Swan Lake’ at Powers

YOUNGSTOWN — The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Russia, will present “Swan Lake” at Powers Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264 and at the box office.

This full-scale production, set to the music of Tchaikovsky and based on Russian folklore and German legend, follows a heroic young prince as he works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell.

It is part of National Ballet Theatre of Odessa’s first visit to the United States.