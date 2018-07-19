Russian ballet company to present ‘Swan Lake’ at Powers
YOUNGSTOWN — The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Russia, will present “Swan Lake” at Powers Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264 and at the box office.
This full-scale production, set to the music of Tchaikovsky and based on Russian folklore and German legend, follows a heroic young prince as he works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell.
It is part of National Ballet Theatre of Odessa’s first visit to the United States.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 23, 2017 12:05 a.m.
‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ returns to Powers
- November 21, 2016 12:05 a.m.
‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ will include local dancers
- August 25, 2017 midnight
Film blends ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Flashdance’ ‘LEAP!’ SETS LOW BARRE
- November 15, 2016 3:14 p.m.
Students to perform in "The Great Russian Nutcracker"
- October 15, 2017 midnight
US agency’s bid to allow swan hunting draws fire
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.