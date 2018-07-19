BUSINESS DIGEST || Rebate checks

Rebate checks

WARREN

Employers in the Youngstown region can expect to receive $39.8 million in rebate checks this month from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, agency officials announced Wednesday during a visit to Ohio Star Forge in the city.

"BWC is pleased to present the region's employers with $39.8 million they can use to strengthen and grow their businesses," said Mark Clendenin, BWC Regional Business Development Manager.

BWC encourages, but does not require, employers to use the funds to invest in workplace-safety measures.

The checks are part of a $1.5 billion rebate to Ohio employers this summer, BWC's fourth rebate since 2013 and the agency's largest in 20 years.

The totals for Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties, respectively, are $21.3 million, $7.1 million and $11.4 million.

Projects available

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes announced two Directed Project Opportunities were made available Wednesday to its members, funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Manufacturing and Industrial Base Technology Division.

The"announcement of two Directed Project Opportunities is incredibly significant, underscoring how America Makes, with the ongoing support of and funding from AFRL, is responding to critical needs within the U.S. Air Force and defense industry at large by leveraging our membership community to effectuate a solution," said Rob Gorham, America Makes executive director.

America Makes, an additive manufacturing and 3-D printing company located on the Youngstown Business Incubator campus, is managed and operated by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining.

Ribbon-cutting

WARREN

A ribbon-cutting for Combat Athlete Performance Academy at 177 Niles-Cortland Road is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced.

A veteran- and family-owned business, the academy offers a wide range of fitness classes for people of all ages, abilities and skill levels. For information, visit combatathletepa.com.

Fairbanks ceremony

AUSTINTOWN

A ribbon-cutting for Fairbanks Barrel Head Tavern at 4740 Mahoning Ave. is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced.

For information about the business, call 330-799-7775 or visit barrelheadtavern.com.

The chamber also announced a ribbon-cutting for Zodiac Lounge and Grill, 169 S. Four Mile Run Road, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

The business specializes in live entertainment and food. The second level is a club that can be rented for events.

For information, call 330-707-7670 or visit zodiac-lounge-grill.com.

