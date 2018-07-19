Pride Youngstown announces events Friday, Saturday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Pride Youngstown is announcing its 10th annual LGBT Pride events.

There will be a reception at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Soap Gallery, 117 S. Champion St. downtown. The event will feature entertainment, an art auction and refreshments.

All artwork has been donated by a local artist. There is no charge to attend, but donations are welcome to offset costs.

A parade and festival will take place Saturday. The parade lines up at 11 a.m. and steps off at noon on Vindicator Square and Federal Street. The grand marshal will be entertainer Denise Russell.

The parade will travel east on Federal Street past Phelps Street to Central Square circling the monument. There will be saluting of the nation’s colors and a brief presentation from Mayor Jamael Tito Brown before the festival.

The festival will include entertainers, food, beer vendors, social organizations, merchandise and a children’s area. Cost is $4. Costume and dress must be appropriate.

For vendor questions, call Carlos at 330-398-0505; for art reception questions, call Kim at 330-272-1579; and for parade/festival questions, call Anita at 330-518-4718.