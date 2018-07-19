POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

July 12

Drugs: A traffic stop on state Route 170 reportedly led to the discovery of a bag of suspected marijuana, over-the-counter pills, a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue and other contraband.

July 16

Child endangering: A child-endangerment report was filed in the 5900 block of Kennedy Road regarding four youngsters ages 3, 4, 5 and 9.

BOARDMAN

July 12

Arrest: After pulling him over near Lealand Avenue and Lightner Place, police took Clifford R. Fitch III, 28, into custody on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Fitch, of Sheridan Road, Youngstown, refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Assault: A worker with a Boardman-Poland Road fast-food restaurant told officers a teenager in the drive-through got out of a vehicle and snatched a bag of food from the employee’s hand, causing her arm to strike a window partition.

Arrest: While dealing with a two-car crash near Market Street and Western Reserve Road, authorities charged Shelby N. Dailey, 20, of Orchard Bend Drive, Salem, with operating a vehicle impaired. Additional charges were possible pending test results of a brown powdery substance police say they found, a report showed.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 8500 block of Southern Boulevard, likely through the front door. About $205 worth of medication was missing.

Counterfeit: An attorney with a Boardman-Canfield Road law firm discovered four counterfeit personal checks had been made out that closely resembled those from his bank account.

Domestic violence: Adam A. Maloney, 24, of Hillman Way, Boardman, was charged with the crime after a woman alleged that during an argument, Maloney had pushed her into a kitchen countertop and slapped the accuser’s face, causing redness to the affected area.

Employee theft: An official for Ace Cash Express, 272 Boardman-Canfield Road, alleged a former worker stole an undisclosed sum of money from the business and refused to surrender two items upon being terminated.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole $100 worth of men’s clothing from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Theft/forgery: A Lynn Mar Avenue woman reported two checks, including one for $350, had been stolen then forged.

Theft: A woman reported her daughter’s bicycle stolen from a yard in the 30 block of Maple Drive. Another person recovered a wallet from the same area, but saw that $20 was missing from it.

Fraud: A Sunset Boulevard woman told police a man deposited checks into and withdrew money from her account without permission.

Theft: A man reportedly stole several antique collectible coins from Mr. Darby’s Antique & Collectible Emporium, 8574 Market St., then left two of them as a tip at a nearby establishment.

Stolen property: Jawaun T. Clark, 19, of West Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, related to two incidents June 29 in which items that included a pair of prescription sunglasses and money were taken from vehicles on Afton and Erskine avenues.

Theft: James E. Allen, 37, who listed Youngstown addresses on Winchester and West Judson avenues, was charged with stealing a bar of soap and a skin-care product from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 385 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Theft: Hailey M. Durig of Moore Street, Hubbard, surrendered on a theft charge. Durig, 22, was accused of stealing $272 worth of mascara and other products March 29 from Ulta Beauty, 403 Boardman-Poland Road.

July 13

Assault: Weathersfield Township police handed to Boardman authorities Ada N.C. Santiago, 31, of Victor Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a simple-assault charge after a July 6 fight at a Doral Drive big-box store. Surveillance footage showed Santiago striking another woman in the head from behind, then throwing additional punches, a report stated.

Theft: A man reportedly stole two phone cases valued at $30 from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Lisa M. Hippo, 51, of East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, was charged after being accused of purposely neglecting to self-scan $144 worth of groceries while in Walmart.

Burglary: Took place in the 5000 block of Lockwood Boulevard. Two $500 firearms were stolen from a bedroom.

Theft: Police charged Bobbielee Norris, 32, and Jessica M. Norris, 35, both of Center Road, Poland, who were accused of stealing $271 worth of property that included hair ties from Walmart.

July 14

Arrest: A traffic stop on Midlothian Boulevard resulted in the arrest of Frank Kutasi, 58, of Tam-o-Shanter Drive, Boardman, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Kutasi registered a 0.205 blood-alcohol content, which is more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Theft: Dennis B. Sinkovich, 46, of East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan two quarts of motor oil while in Walmart.

Theft: Authorities were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to book Ceira M. Buckner, 30, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, who faced two theft counts after $316 worth of merchandise was stolen April 29 from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd., and a $798 flat-screen TV was taken May 4 from Walmart.

Domestic violence: Mohommed J. Hudson, 26, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, was charged after his boyfriend alleged Hudson had choked him during an argument related to three of the victim’s relatives living at the residence.

Theft: Anisha R. Woods of South Osborne Avenue, Youngstown, faced a charge. Woods, 30, was accused of stealing from Walmart $183 worth of merchandise, including two bags of cooked shrimp.

Citation: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 8400 block of Market Street regarding an inebriated person, where they wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation to Tiffany M. Rabquer, 28, of North Middle Street, Columbiana, charging her with disorderly conduct. Rabquer was pounding on windows and disrupting other patrons, a report said.

Theft: A Stadler Avenue man reported an 18-inch mountain bike stolen.

Domestic violence: Charles H. Switzer of Red Tail Hawk Drive, Boardman, faced charges of making domestic-violence threats and unlawful restraint, both misdemeanors, after a family member alleged Switzer, 60, had threatened to harm her, then blocked the accuser’s path and refused to allow her to leave.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Hillman Way led to the reported discovery of several pieces of suspected marijuana debris and a bag containing a single pill. No charges were filed at the time of the report, because it was undetermined if the person had a prescription.

Theft: A Squirrel Hill Drive man alleged his former girlfriend took $200 and an $800 iPhone from him.

July 15

Identity fraud: A Salem woman found out her credit card had been used without authorization at two township locations to rack up $725 worth of fraudulent activity.

Theft: Cheryl L. Ryan, 53, of Deer Creek Drive, Struthers, faced a theft charge, accused of intentionally failing to self-scan $394 worth of food items at Walmart.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a three-pack of T-shirts from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

July 16

Arrest: Marvetta Lawrence, 39, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Market Street. Lawrence, of Idlewood Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Campbell warrant.

Recovered property: A license plate was found in Michigan after it had been discovered missing from a vehicle at a Market Street car dealership.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole 20 articles of children’s clothing valued at $150 from Burlington Coats.

Theft: A Ewing Road couple reported that after returning from vacation, they noticed $3,400 missing from a drawer.

Fraud: An official with Miller Curber Co., 4020 Simon Road, discovered a security breach regarding certain company software, and that hackers demanded an undisclosed amount in bitcoins be purchased as ransomware to allow employees to regain control of files.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Akaia B. Hutchins, 32, of Elm Street, Youngstown, surrendered on a felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a manager with Hertz Rent-a-Car, 7735 Market St., reported a 2017 Hyundai Sonata had been rented May 10, but that as of several weeks later, Hutchins had still failed to make arrangements to return the vehicle.

Theft: Julie A. Williams, 49, of Erskine Avenue, Boardman, was charged with switching price tags on and stealing about $28 worth of merchandise from Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd.

Recovered property: A 2005 GMC pickup truck was found at a towing business after a Washington Boulevard woman had reported it stolen.

Theft: A man reportedly took a $37 pair of men’s hiking boots from Walmart.

Theft: Someone rented two TVs and a shelf stereo from Eagle Rental Purchase, 6132 Market St., but reportedly stopped making monthly payments, resulting in a $917 loss for the business.

Theft: A trailer was removed from a parking lot at a business in the 7300 block of Southern Boulevard.

Identity theft: A Hubbard man learned that his identification had been used without consent to open one credit-card account at each of three township big-box stores, which resulted in more than $5,800 worth of fraudulent purchases.

Vandalism: A semi-truck’s storage compartment sustained $350 in damage in the 4000 block of Lake Park Road.

Theft: An Edenridge Drive man found out four of his checks for a total of $925 had been cashed without permission.

Theft: A customer reportedly rented from Eagle Rental Purchase a 65-inch high-definition TV, then stopped making the required payments, which resulted in a $1,057 loss.

July 17

Citation: A traffic stop in the 80 block of Sciota Avenue led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Eric Johnson, 27, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, with possessing a portion of suspected marijuana.

Citation: Tristan Perrine, 21, of Butler Avenue, New Castle, Pa., was cited after police alleged having found a small suspected marijuana cigarette during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Boardman-Poland Road.