Poland trustees seek $4.5 million bond issue to repave most township roads

By Jordyn Grzelewski

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

POLAND

Some township residents are concerned the community is “losing its luster” because the streets are in such bad shape.

That’s what township trustees heard from Jennifer Dagati, who lives on Southwind Trail in the Four Seasons neighborhood, at a meeting Wednesday.

“It makes our community not look good,” she said, noting numerous issues with streets in her neighborhood.

She said the issue is one that her neighbors are concerned about, as well, and she called on township officials to take action.

In response, trustees noted a $4.5 million bond issue for roads that will be on the ballot in November.

Trustees described their plans for a road resurfacing program they believe could be one of the largest of its kind in the state.

The township is asking voters to approve a bond issue, all of the funds of which the township would receive next year and which would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 per year for seven years.

Trustees said if the bond issue is approved, the township would repave as much as 45 of the 55 miles the township maintains. That work would take place next spring. That project would not include the roads the county and state are responsible for maintaining in the township.

“We’re probably going to have one of the largest road repaving programs in the state of Ohio,” said Trustee Eric Ungaro. “We think we’re going to get close to doing all of [the roads].”

Trustees said funds from the bond could not be put toward any personnel-related expenses.

“This is strictly going toward resurfacing our streets,” Ungaro said.

Dagati expressed some concerns with that plan, however, saying the roads need to be replaced rather than resurfaced.

Trustee Ed Kempers said the cost of replacing roadway is prohibitive, but noted steps such as road milling and the possible incorporation of a kevlar fiber in the asphalt mix that could extend the life of the road surface.

In other business, the board got an update from schools Superintendent David Janofa about the closure of Dobbins Elementary. The school board decided to close the school at the end of last school year based on a recommendation from a state auditor’s report that detailed ways for the district to avoid a projected deficit.

Janofa said the closure of the building has saved about $1.1 million so far.

He said the district will continue to maintain the property.

“We’re not tearing down Dobbins Elementary. We’re looking at some options for the short term,” he said.

Trustee Joanne Wollet asked him to look at the possibility of using the building for a community center.

“I will tell you that’s not out of the question,” Janofa said. “The issue we have to figure out as a board is a funding mechanism.”

In other business, the board approved a motion to advertise for bids for the 2018 road-resurfacing program. The township will pave Shawbutte Street, Oak Drive, Katahdin Drive and half of Christina Court.