One man guilty, another's fate still in question

YOUNGSTOWN

Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found one man guilty Thursday of a shooting in one criminal case, and another jury will return Friday morning to deliberate the fate of another man on a murder charge.

In the courtroom of Judge John M. Durkin, jurors found Terrance Craig, 26, guilty of felonious assault for wounding a man Oct. 30 during a shooting in the parking lot of the Austintown Walmart on Mahoning Avenue and a second count of felonious assault for pistol-whipping his girlfriend. Sentencing has not been set.

Before Judge Anthony D’Apolito, jurors deliberated all afternoon before being sent home at 5:35 p.m. in the case of Jermaine Tubbs, 28, who is charged with murder in the April 10, 2017, shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, on DuPont Circle.

Jurors return at 9 a.m. to continue their deliberations.

