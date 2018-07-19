Michelle Obama joins nationwide voter registration effort
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama is lending her star power to a new nationwide effort to register voters for the November midterm elections.
The former first lady says she's excited to join When We All Vote to help "inspire and empower" eligible voters to "make their voices heard." The organization launched today and will work online and in person to help register anyone who wants to vote in the fall, when Democrats hope to ride a wave of anti-Trump sentiment to take back control of the House and Senate.
Obama says voting was a "sacred responsibility" that her Chicago-based family never took for granted.
Other notable names joining the effort include actor Tom Hanks, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, singers Janelle Monae, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and NBA player Chris Paul.
