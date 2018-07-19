METRO DIGEST || Man jailed

Man jailed

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an officer on patrol Tuesday arrested a man after he saw him hitting a woman in a car parked in the middle of the street.

Officer Mark Sember was at East Indianola and Chapman avenues on the South Side about 6:40 p.m. when he saw cars going around a car parked in the middle of the road.

When Sember went to see what was going on he saw a man later identified as Frederick Harris, 31, of East Philadelphia Avenue, hit a woman in the car several times.

Both Harris and the woman said they were arguing, reports said, but the woman refused to sign a complaint or be examined by paramedics, reports said.

Harris also had three bags of suspected heroin in his pockets, reports said. He was arrested on charges of domestic violence and possession of heroin and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Motorcyclist killed

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the East Side.

Reports said the man, Shawn Allen, 38, of New Castle, Pa., was on the motorcycle traveling east on Oak Street when he collided with a car at Himrod Avenue.

Allen was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Meatball fight

YOUNGSTOWN

A North Side woman said she was attacked in a dispute over stolen meatballs.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, where the victim told police she came back to her home on Indiana Avenue and confronted another woman who was cooking meatballs.

The victim confronted the woman, saying she was the only person in the home with meatballs. The woman charged her and pulled her hair, reports said.

Reports said the woman “confronted [the suspect] about the possible meat thievery, insisting that they must be her meatballs.”

Reports said the victim did not know the last name of the woman but that it rhymed with a derogatory term for a female dog.

Walmart health fair

Walmart stores nationwide will help families get a healthy start to the new school year with America’s largest single-day health fair event.

Walmart Wellness Day, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at stores in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, will kick off the retailer’s back-to-school season, according to a company news release.

The free event provides students and their families access to health services, including immunizations, health screenings and in select locations, free vision screenings.

Customers will also have access to blood glucose and blood-pressure screenings. Parents will be able to speak one-on-one with a pharmacist about any health concerns they have. Since its first event, the company has provided more than 2.2 million free screenings to people across the country.

Cemetery tour

BOARDMAN

A tour of the historic Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 5400 Market St., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. For information, contact local historian Steffon W. Jones at 330-259-2091 or Ramona Jones at 330-565-2118.

