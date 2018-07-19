Liberty cops still searching for 2 juvenile escapees
Staff report
LIBERTY
Two of three juveniles who escaped from Belmont Pines Hospital, 615 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, remained at large tonight.
One 17-year-old girl was captured and taken back to the facility, a police report says.
A Belmont Pines employee told police the girl is a member of a Cleveland gang and advised caution while dealing with her, the report says.
The boys, 14 and 16, were last seen on Tanglewood Drive, the report says.
The group first jumped a fence about 7 p.m. Wednesday and ran toward Interstate 80, then walked down state Route 304 near Logan Way, the report says.
Police found the girl hiding in bushes behind a church on Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
The boys were entered into the National Crime Information Center by Trumbull County dispatch.
Belmont Pines is a freestanding children’s behavioral health hospital.
