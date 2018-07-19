Kennywood Park will add roller coaster, Steelers zone

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood Park will add a new roller coaster titled Steel Curtain sometime in the 2019 season.

The steel coaster will have a maximum height of 220 feet, with a world-record 197-foot loop, a top speed of 75 mph, nine inversions and 4,000 feet of track.

Construction has already started.

The coaster will be the centerpiece of a new section of the amusement park called Steelers Country that will re-create the game-day experience of going to a Steelers game.

According to a news release, Steelers Country will immerse visitors in the team and its players with exclusive merchandise, skill games and food locations – including a themed tailgating experience – that will continue the feeling of being at the stadium.