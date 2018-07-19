Jurors hear closing arguments in Jermaine Tubbs' murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors today heard closing arguments in the Jermaine Tubbs' murder trial the courtroom of Judge Anthony D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Tubbs, 28, is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the April 10, 2017, shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, on DuPont Circle.

Tubbs testified on his own behalf Wednesday, saying he shot Brooks because Brooks was beating him with a cane and he feared for his life.

Brooks went to the DuPont Circle apartment on the North Side because his daughter, Tubbs’ girlfriend, was having an argument with Tubbs and wanted him to leave the apartment they shared.

Jurors were selected Monday and began hearing testimony Tuesday.