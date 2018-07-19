Honaker to remain at state mental hospital
WARREN — Royce C. Honaker, 66, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2012 killing of his wife, Donna, at their Southington home, will remain committed at Heartland Behavioral Healthcare, a state mental hospital in Massillon.
Judge Andrew Logan held Honaker’s mandatory every-two-year hearing Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court and ruled that Heartland is still the least restrictive committment alternative for Honaker.
But the judge did change Honaker’s level of movement at Heartland to allow him on-the-grounds, unsupervised movement.
The Trumbull County prosecutor’s office did not object to the change. Honaker will have another hearing in two years.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 2, 2017 midnight
Judge orders rules that former Southington man must take anti-psychotic medications
- November 21, 2017 midnight
Judge to decide whether former Southington man should be forced to take psychiatric meds
- January 20, 2017 midnight
Judge rules Patrick Heltzel must remain in state hospital at least until next evaluation in two years
- April 5, 2018 midnight
Judge rules on security level for two patients in state mental hospital
- January 26, 2018 12:16 p.m.
Judge allows mental hospital to give man his meds
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.