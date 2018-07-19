Honaker to remain at state mental hospital

WARREN — Royce C. Honaker, 66, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2012 killing of his wife, Donna, at their Southington home, will remain committed at Heartland Behavioral Healthcare, a state mental hospital in Massillon.

Judge Andrew Logan held Honaker’s mandatory every-two-year hearing Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court and ruled that Heartland is still the least restrictive committment alternative for Honaker.

But the judge did change Honaker’s level of movement at Heartland to allow him on-the-grounds, unsupervised movement.

The Trumbull County prosecutor’s office did not object to the change. Honaker will have another hearing in two years.