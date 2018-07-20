Griffing could lose job, pending outcome of theft case


July 19, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

City employee Dennis Griffing signed off on a settlement agreement Wednesday that calls for termination from his job in the operations department if he’s convicted in Warren Municipal Court of the theft of a lawn mower from work.

Griffing, 57, of King’s Drive, pleaded not guilty to petty theft June 15. His next hearing is 10:15 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Thomas Gysegem.

Griffing was charged after authorities determined he took a lawn mower home from the operations department on Main Avenue Southwest that was inadvertently left there instead of taken to a police storage facility.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$394999


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990