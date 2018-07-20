Griffing could lose job, pending outcome of theft case
Staff report
WARREN
City employee Dennis Griffing signed off on a settlement agreement Wednesday that calls for termination from his job in the operations department if he’s convicted in Warren Municipal Court of the theft of a lawn mower from work.
Griffing, 57, of King’s Drive, pleaded not guilty to petty theft June 15. His next hearing is 10:15 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Thomas Gysegem.
Griffing was charged after authorities determined he took a lawn mower home from the operations department on Main Avenue Southwest that was inadvertently left there instead of taken to a police storage facility.
Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
