METRO DIGEST || Great Dane bites man

Great Dane bites man

WARREN

A man, 65, of Clemmens Avenue Northwest, suffered a severe cut to his arm after the neighbor’s Great Dane, got loose and bit him at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim said he was letting his dog out in his backyard and the two dogs went after each other. The man pulled the two dogs apart, but he was bitten in the process.

The man initially refused treatment and didn’t want a police report, but his wife later called 911 and indicated his injuries were worse than he thought and she was taking him to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment. She asked the police to find out if the Great Dane’s shots were up to date.

The officers learned the Great Dane was due for rabies shots two days before the bite.

Fire department grant

ALLIANCE

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Wednesday announced a grant award of $41,250 to the Alliance Fire Department.

The funding comes from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

“We are pleased to have the continued support of Congressman Ryan in our pursuit of various grant opportunities including the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The diesel exhaust elimination system we were awarded, will make the working environment of our firefighters a safer and healthier place. It represents a step forward in lowering carcinogenic exposures while in the fire station,” said fire Chief Jason Hunt.

Ramp closure Friday

LIBERTY

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 11 northbound will be closed through Saturday morning, said the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The detour is Interstate 680 southbound to state Route 711 northbound. The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between Route 11 and state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue).

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by early November. The routes also go through Austintown and Girard.