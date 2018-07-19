BREAKING: Hubbard fire department treasurer faces theft charges

'Fugitive of the Week' is now behind bars


July 19, 2018 at 1:59p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals today arrested a man on Glenwood Avenue in Boardman who was the "Fugitive Of The Week."

Mel'Quan Patton, 26, was found after marshals received tips of his whereabouts after he was named "Fugitive Of The Week," a news release said.

Patton is on a kidnapping charge regarding a June 4 incident with a 16-year-old girl in a Center Street home. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990