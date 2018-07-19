'Fugitive of the Week' is now behind bars
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals today arrested a man on Glenwood Avenue in Boardman who was the "Fugitive Of The Week."
Mel'Quan Patton, 26, was found after marshals received tips of his whereabouts after he was named "Fugitive Of The Week," a news release said.
Patton is on a kidnapping charge regarding a June 4 incident with a 16-year-old girl in a Center Street home. He is in the Mahoning County jail.
