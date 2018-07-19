Ex-police officer indicted
Associated Press
PUT-IN-BAY
A former police officer accused of using excessive force against a man in custody in Ohio has been indicted on federal charges.
Authorities say the indictment unsealed Wednesday charges 28-year-old El’Shawn Williams with deprivation of rights, by using excessive force against the man and with making a false report and witness tampering.
The indictment alleges the former Put-in-Bay officer injured the man by punching and striking him multiple times in the head and body Aug. 25, 2017. It also alleges Williams wrote a report minimizing the force used and failing to disclose he struck the victim after the man was restrained by another officer.
