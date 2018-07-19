BREAKING: Hubbard fire department treasurer faces theft charges

CRAIG TRIAL | Jurors deliberating fate of a man accused in Walmart shooting


July 19, 2018 at 12:27p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are deliberating the fate of a man accused of an Oct. 30 shooting in the parking lot of the Austintown Walmart and later beating his girlfriend with a handgun.

Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, is on trial before Judge John Durkin on two charges of felonious assault and a single count of obstructing official business.

Testimony in the case began Monday.

The victim in the shooting was shot in his car and then ran inside the store and asked for help. Craig was captured almost a month later by Youngstown police who were investigating a gunfire call on the East Side.

