CORRECTIONS


July 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Sunday is the groundbreaking day for the Angels for Animals Angel Wing. The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. The day was incorrect in an A1 article in Wednesday’s paper.

America Makes, housed on the Youngstown Business Incubator campus, is managed by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining. A story on A1 of Wednesday’s paper misstated the relationship between America Makes and YBI.

Verifiable errors, omissions, and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.

