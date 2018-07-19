CORRECTIONS

Sunday is the groundbreaking day for the Angels for Animals Angel Wing. The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. The day was incorrect in an A1 article in Wednesday’s paper.

America Makes, housed on the Youngstown Business Incubator campus, is managed by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining. A story on A1 of Wednesday’s paper misstated the relationship between America Makes and YBI.

