Campbell, cops union continue contract discussions
Staff report
Campbell
The city rejected a fact finder’s report in its contract negotiations with its police union.
The city and the Fraternal Order of Police Campbell Lodge 42 have been in negotiations for a new contract. The previous contract expired Sept. 30, 2017.
Right now, they are under an operation of understanding, meaning both parties agree the current contract applies until an agreement is settled.
All but five articles in the contract have been agreed to by both parties.
Those contract issues include wages and uniform allowance.
A party rejects a fact-finder’s report if they aren’t satisfied with the entire part.
Mayor Nick Phillips said the city rejected the report but wants to continue discussing the contract until an agreement is reached.
He said the city took its tight budget into consideration for the decision.
A fact-finding report is a standard procedure of the contract negotiation process when two parties don’t come to a mutual agreement.
The next step, if the city and the police don’t come to an agreement, is an arbitration meeting.
“We have a good working relationship with the FOP. We do our best to stay in everyone’s good graces and work well together,” Phillips said.
The report was signed off by fact finder Jack McCormick. The FOP chose not to comment.
