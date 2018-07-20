Canfield details plans tonight to improve city

CANFIELD

Canfield is in very good shape, but the goal is to make it even better, city officials said.

“The future for Canfield is very bright,” first-term Mayor Richard A. Duffett said at the third annual State of the City town hall meeting Thursday in Canfield High School auditorium.

The event, attended by about 150, was billed as an opportunity to meet city council members and get updated on the current state of the city and plans for its future.

In the works are a master plan to attract new businesses to Canfield and development of the city-owned 300-acre Red Gate Farm at U.S. Route 224 and South Palmyra Road.

“There are a lot of opinions and discussion and we’re doing a lot of work,” the mayor said in starting the meeting.

He noted the city has changed over the last two decades.

But between 2000 and 2018, the population was steady, he said.

“Now that we have plateaued, will we be able to maintain services and the city’s charm,” Duffett said.

Read more about the meeting in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.