Boardman Twp. park board meets Friday morning


July 19, 2018 at 9:07p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Board of Park Commissioners of Boardman Township Park will have their monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the park office in

the Georgeanna Parker Activity Center.

